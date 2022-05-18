Biotech Research Center Escapes Engineer's Paid Leave Suit

By Brian Dowling (May 18, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A biotech research institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was able to ditch a former software engineer's lawsuit Tuesday alleging his firing after months on family and medical leave trampled his rights under state and federal laws. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Casper said the Broad Institute didn't violate the Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave Act or the federal Family and Medical Leave Act when it fired Remi Marenco, who took three months off to care for his ailing father in his native France in 2020, then availed himself of more time off to manage mental health issues. The Broad Institute gave...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS