NY Regulators Accuse Amazon Of Pregnancy, Disability Bias

By Vin Gurrieri (May 18, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT) -- The New York State Division of Human Rights alleged Wednesday that Amazon discriminates against pregnant workers and employees with disabilities across the Empire State by having a policy that denies them workplace accommodations and sometimes forces them to take unpaid leave even if viable job modifications are possible. The division filed an administrative complaint accusing the online retail giant of flouting the New York State Human Rights Law, according to a statement by Gov. Kathy Hochul announcing the enforcement action and outlining its contents. The New York State Division of Human Rights filed a complaint against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant...

