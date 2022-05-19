3rd Circ. Seeks Info In Citizenship Suit Revived By High Court

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 19, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling upending the Third Circuit's blocking of a Yemeni man's citizenship bid, the circuit court asked the parties to file briefs with more information on the relevant precedent as it reconsiders the deportation case. A letter from Third Circuit Clerk of Courts Patricia S. Dodszuweit dated Wednesday asked attorneys for Abdulmalik Abdulla and the government to file supplemental briefs on four immigration cases and whether the circuit should afford them deference in the case. This development comes after the Supreme Court's October reversal of the Third Circuit's ruling that Abdulla could not become a citizen through...

