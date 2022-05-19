IT Staffing Co. Settles DOJ Claims Of Bias Against US Citizens

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 19, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a settlement agreement with an information technology recruiting company that allegedly discriminated against workers it recruited for its business clients by requiring applicants to disclose their immigration status and refusing to consider some applicants because of their U.S. citizenship. New York-based Amtex Systems Inc. will have to shell out $15,604 to the U.S. Treasury as part of the settlement agreement reached Tuesday, according to a statement. Under the settlement, the company will have to train all employees on anti-discrimination laws. Amtex must also stop referencing citizenship status in job postings. "IT staffing agencies cannot...

