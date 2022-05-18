Nursing Homes Seek Justices' Take On HHS Arbitration Limits

By Adam Lidgett (May 18, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Several nursing homes want the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Eighth Circuit's upholding of a rule setting limits on the use of arbitration agreements for new residents, saying the rule was "blatantly anti-arbitration." In a petition dated Friday but not docketed until Tuesday, the homes challenged a 2021 circuit court decision that the rule from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services does not conflict with federal law surrounding arbitration agreements. The homes said "the Eighth Circuit upheld that blatantly anti-arbitration rule," arguing "rules that single out arbitration for disfavored treatment" aren't allowed under the Federal Arbitration Act. Under the...

