IQVIA Holds On To Key Defense In Trade Secrets Spat

By Andrew Karpan (May 18, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge told lawyers for the largest private provider of pharmacy benefits managers in the U.S. on Wednesday that they could not stop the data giant IQVIA from asserting that allegations IQVIA faces in a trade secrets dispute are inconsistent with those leveled at it in an earlier international arbitration proceeding over the dispute in Dubai. The latest ruling from U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel breathed some new life into IQVIA's defense against a trade secrets lawsuit that MedImpact Healthcare Systems lodged in Judge Curiel's court after winning a ruling against IQVIA in the recently shuttered Dubai outpost...

