Estate Asks 11th Circ. For New Trial Against Bitcoin 'Inventor'

By Carolina Bolado (August 17, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The estate of computer forensics expert David Kleiman asked the Eleventh Circuit for a new trial against self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright, arguing Wednesday that the trial court should not have overturned hefty sanctions imposed on the defendant for disobeying discovery orders. In his opening brief, Kleiman's brother Ira Kleiman said the district court not only failed to sanction Wright but also improperly allowed him to bring up the brothers' relationship and instructed the jury on an outdated version of Florida's partnership law. The estate said U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom should never have vacated the sanctions imposed by U.S. Magistrate...

