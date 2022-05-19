5th Circ. Raps Judge's Credibility Ruling, Revives Asylum Bid

By Alyssa Aquino (May 19, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit revived claims that an asylum-seeker feared police brutality in Cameroon, saying that an immigration judge wrongly deemed him untruthful based on government reports that had never been "identified, referenced or discussed" during his court hearing. Immigration Judge Agnelis Reese had discredited Giscard Nkenglefac's claims that Cameroonian police had arrested and beaten him for his political activities, after finding that his immigration court testimony didn't fully align with how he described the attacks to border officers shortly after he entered the U.S. in 2018. But a three-judge panel pointed out that those border interviews were never entered into the...

