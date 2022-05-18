Army Nabs Early Win In Chilean Employee's Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (May 18, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court granted the U.S. Army's bid for a pretrial win Wednesday in an employee's suit alleging she was passed over for a promotion and wasn't paid for additional work because she is white, Hispanic and from Chile, determining she hadn't shown any evidence of discrimination. According to U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land's order granting U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth's December 2021 motion for summary judgment, in order for civilian human resources employee Jessica Rosa to bring her Title VII race, color and national origin claims to trial, she had to show that these protected characteristics led her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS