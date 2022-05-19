Marriott Unit Didn't Nix Event Deal Despite COVID, Co. Says

By Gina Kim (May 19, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A data management company sued a Marriott-branded hotel in New Jersey federal court Wednesday for refusing to nullify a contract for it to host a large-scale conference last year with over 6,000 attendees in Florida, even though COVID-19 made it "illegal, impractical or impossible" for the event to proceed. In a 12-page complaint, Commvault Systems Inc., a data protection and management company that entered into a contract to host large-scale conference events at multiple Gaylord Hotel locations from 2018 to 2021, argued that the Marriott subsidiary breached the contract by demanding it pay liquidated damages of more than $1.4 million when...

