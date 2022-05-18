Allianz Says Enel Unit Owes $200M Over Texas Wind Farm

By Lauren Berg (May 18, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of energy conglomerate Enel SpA owes an Allianz unit more than $200 million for refusing to honor the terms of a revenue swap contract over a wind farm project in Texas, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York state court. Allianz Risk Transfer (Bermuda) Ltd. said it entered into a "proxy revenue swap" transaction with Enel's High Lonesome Wind Power LLC, in which the two companies agreed to pay each other based on the hypothetical revenue of a wind farm operated by High Lonesome in western Texas, according to the complaint. But Allianz said High Lonesome made...

