Author Jerome Corsi Wants Defamation Suit Revived

By Carolina Bolado (May 19, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Conservative author Jerome Corsi asked the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to revive his defamation claims against Newsmax Media Inc. over comments made by a guest on a Newsmax show calling him a liar and a conspiracy theorist. In oral arguments in Miami, Corsi's attorney Melissa Isaak said he had alleged enough to demonstrate that the comments made by journalist Cassandra Fairbanks were false and made maliciously in coordination with Newsmax's owner, the host of the show, and Roger Stone, a political operative and ally of former President Donald Trump. Corsi's attorney Larry Klayman was "lured into" appearing on the Newsmax show...

