Tai Targets Mexican Panasonic Plant In Labor Trade Inquiry

By Alex Lawson (May 18, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration used its trade deal with Mexico to press for a review of a Panasonic automotive plant in the city of Reynosa Wednesday, following up on claims from a Mexican union that the company is undercutting union activity at the plant. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's office determined that the allegations had sufficient weight, and it formally asked Mexico to review whether workers at the Panasonic plant are being denied the right of free association and collective bargaining as laid out in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement's rapid response mechanism for labor disputes. It marks the third time the agency has...

