Boston Activist Wants Quick Trial In Fraud, COVID Scam Case

By Chris Villani (May 19, 2022, 11:51 AM EDT) -- A Boston anti-violence activist accused of illegally obtaining COVID-19 benefits and using nonprofit dollars to pay personal expenses asked a judge for a quick trial in a filing Wednesday that suggested more charges are on the way. Monica Cannon-Grant's motion said she was actively cooperating with investigators when agents showed up at her home early in the morning on March 15 to arrest her. Prosecutors say she and her husband, Clark Grant, received over $1 million in donations from 2017 to 2021 to their charity, Violence in Boston, and used the money for hotel reservations, car rentals and repairs, rides, restaurants,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS