1st Circ. Revives Union Head's Suit Against Transit Authority

By Tim Ryan (May 18, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday revived a former Massachusetts bus driver and union president's lawsuit claiming a transportation contractor violated his constitutional rights by firing him after he gave a television interview about budget cuts, saying there is not enough evidence he would have lost his job without the interview. The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel reversed a federal judge's decision in March 2021 granting the Worcester Regional Transit Authority and contractor Central Mass Transit Management Inc. summary judgment on former driver Christopher Bruce's suit over his firing. Bruce, who also served as president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 22, was fired...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS