Top Money Launderer For Ghana 'Fraud Boys' Gets 9 Years

By Pete Brush (May 18, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday hit a Virginia businessman with nine years in prison for a money laundering scheme in which he banked more than $36 million for Ghana-based online fraudsters who worked romance cons, business compromises and pandemic scams. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff also directed defendant Fred Asante, 37, to make $2.3 million of restitution — money that so far has been traced to specific victims — and to forfeit more than $647,000 and a luxury automobile worth about $100,000. Judge Rakoff noted that the defendant, who served three years in prison for an earlier heroin distribution...

