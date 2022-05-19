Ship Engineer Admits To Dumping Oil Waste In New Orleans

By Gina Kim (May 19, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Russian ship engineer pled guilty Wednesday to dumping 10,000 gallons of oil-contaminated bilge water overboard off the New Orleans coast last year and lying about the incident to the U.S. Coast Guard, which was alerted by a whistleblower via a social media app. Kirill Kompaniets — a Russian national and chief engineer of the M/V Gannet Bulker, a foreign-flagged bulk carrier registered in the Marshall Islands — pled guilty in Louisiana federal court to two felony counts relating to the deliberate, illegal dumping of the water on March 14, 2021, after an engine room on the ship flooded from an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS