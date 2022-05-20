WFW Hires ESG Expert From DLA Piper For Disputes Team

By Ashish Sareen (May 20, 2022, 5:29 PM BST) -- Watson Farley & Williams LLP has hired a disputes lawyer, who specializes in the growing field of environmental, social and governance litigation, from DLA Piper. Sarah Ellington joined the London office as a partner on Wednesday to help to boost the firm's ESG expertise as class actions in the field have increasingly targeted companies in the energy and transportation sectors, two of Watson Farley's specialties. Ellington noted that funders have fueled class actions over environmental damage around mines and pipelines, as well as claims of forced labor and personal injury. These kinds of disputes, which frequently stem from conduct outside the...

