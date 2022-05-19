Kirkland-Led Tech Startup Going Public Via $1B SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (May 19, 2022, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Consumer data gatherer Near Intelligence Holdings Inc. plans to merge with special purpose acquisition company KludeIn I Acquisition, creating a publicly traded software startup valued at nearly $1 billion, the parties said Thursday. Near, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, expects to receive $268 million in proceeds from the merger, assuming no redemption by KludeIn shareholders, plus completion of a $95 million private placement. Near expects be valued at about $1 billion as it goes public. Near, based in Pasadena, California, will be renamed Near Intelligence Inc. and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol NIR. An expected closing date was...

