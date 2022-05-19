NJ Judge Doubts Prosecutors' Grip On Manual Sought By Atty

By Bill Wichert (May 19, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Thursday blasted the state attorney general's office for not providing any factual basis to deny a criminal defense attorney's bid to access the state's guide for handling prosecutions and investigations. During a remote hearing on attorney Allan Marain's Open Public Records Act lawsuit seeking a copy of the New Jersey Prosecutor's Manual, Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy took aim at that lack of factual support from the attorney general's office in its attempt to keep the document under wraps on confidentiality grounds. "You guys bear the burden of showing that the document is exempt, and...

