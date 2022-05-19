Ex-FBI Atty Says Sussmann Said He Was Acting On His Own

By Justin Wise (May 19, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The FBI's former top lawyer told a D.C. federal jury on Thursday he is "100% confident" that ex-Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann told him he was not representing any clients when he brought suspicions to him ahead of the 2016 election about a possible connection between then-candidate Donald Trump and a Russian bank. James Baker testified Thursday as the government's key witness in a criminal case centered on allegations that Sussmann, a former Perkins Coie LLP cybersecurity partner, lied about why he was sharing data with the FBI showing a purported secret channel between Trump and the Russian financial institution Alfa...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS