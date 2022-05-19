Trump's Social Media Co. Names Ex-DHS Official As GC

By Michele Gorman (May 19, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The new social media platform championed by former President Donald Trump after he was banned by Twitter listed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing this week a former U.S. Department of Homeland Security official as general counsel, amid the outfit's pending merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. Scott Glabe, 38, a former Husch Blackwell partner, has taken the reins of Truth Social's legal department, according to the Form S-4 registration filed Monday by the Digital World Acquisition Corp., which is planning to merge with Trump's company. Former Chief Legal Officer Lori Heyer-Bednar left Truth Social, according to an April...

