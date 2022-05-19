ComplySci Elevates General Counsel To Chief Legal Officer

By Clarice Silber (May 19, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- ComplySci, a compliance technology company, said on Thursday that it has elevated its general counsel Eric Przybisiki to become its chief legal officer. ComplySci, which is geared toward the financial services sector, said Przybisiki will take on the top attorney role, and also announced Helen Johnson will become its chief technology officer and Robert Keller will serve as its chief product officer. Przybisiki told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that when he initially joined ComplySci, he was focused on transactional matters and assisting the company through its initial stages of growth. "My focus was more on making sure we had a solid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS