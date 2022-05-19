Group Asks Texas Bar To Investigate Cruz Over 2020 Election

By Katie Buehler (May 19, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A legal activism group filed an ethics complaint Thursday against Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz with the State Bar of Texas, accusing the Lone Star State's former solicitor general of violating professional conduct rules by participating in legal challenges to the 2020 election and opposing certification of the election results. Sen. Cruz, who was admitted to the State Bar of Texas in 1997, allegedly violated four separate rules of conduct by representing former President Donald Trump in two lawsuits questioning the legitimacy of the election results, which were ultimately dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the complaint filed by...

