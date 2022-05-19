3 Firms Shape Brookfield's £4.1B HomeServe Buy

By Charlie Innis (May 19, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP plans to buy U.K.-based house repairs and improvements business HomeServe for nearly £4.1 billion ($5.1 billion) in a deal guided by three law firms, the companies said Thursday. Linklaters LLP and White & Case LLP are advising Brookfield, while Slaughter and May is representing HomeServe PLC. The deal calls for funds affiliated with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, which is owned by Brookfield Asset Management Inc., to pay 1,200 pence ($14.91) for each share of HomeServe, according to the announcement. The purchase price represents a 71% premium to the closing price of HomeServe's shares on March 23,...

