Commerce Readies Hefty Duties On Chinese Rail Couplers

By Rae Ann Varona (May 19, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce laid out duties of more than 250% on Chinese freight rail coupler systems following findings that Chinese companies failed to cooperate in an investigation into claims they received unfair government subsidies. In announcing its duty rates, Commerce said it used adverse facts available as neither the Chinese government nor Chongqing Tongyao Transportation Equipment Co. Ltd. participated in the investigation. At least five other Chinese companies withheld necessary information or missed deadlines for providing information, and otherwise "significantly impeded" the investigation by not responding to quantity and value questionnaires, Commerce added. "Because the mandatory respondent, the nonparticipating...

