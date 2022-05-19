7th Circ. Skeptical Of Students' Pandemic Fee Dispute

By Lauraann Wood (May 19, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Thursday questioned why a group of Illinois State University students brought constitutional claims in their lawsuit seeking pandemic-related fee reimbursements instead of pursuing the matter as a state court contract dispute. During oral argument, a three-judge appellate panel focused on circuit precedent that blocks plaintiffs from pursuing damages for contract violations under the U.S. Constitution. The students' reimbursement case was dismissed by a lower court and they are trying to revive it on appeal. Even assuming the students pled a cognizable property interest in their fees under the Constitution's due process and takings clauses, the due...

