Fla. Tells 11th Circ. Anti-Sanctuary City Law Isn't Racist

By Mike LaSusa (May 19, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The state of Florida has told the Eleventh Circuit that a federal district judge was wrong to strike down key portions of a 2019 state law banning "sanctuary" immigration policies as unconstitutionally discriminatory. The Sunshine State used its opening brief Wednesday to emphasize that S.B. 168 contains a provision explicitly barring racial and other kinds of discrimination, attacking the district court for imputing a "secret racist motive" to the lawmakers who passed the legislation in 2019. "The district court found a hidden racist motive only by ignoring key provisions of the statute, failing to afford the Legislature a presumption of good faith,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS