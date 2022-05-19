Attys Try Again To Beat BP Spill Relief Malpractice Claims

By Josh Liberatore (May 19, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A group of law firms and attorneys asked a Louisiana federal judge Thursday to throw out malpractice claims brought by fishermen who sought monetary relief after the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, saying those claims are time-barred and that the fishermen were to blame for their applications being rejected. The Deepwater Horizon oil rig burns on April 21, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. A group of attorneys wants a Louisiana federal judge to toss malpractice claims brought by fishermen seeking monetary relief after the oil spill. The attorneys say the claims are time-barred. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) In separate...

