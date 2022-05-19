Fla. Utility Cops To Criminal Safety Charge After Fatal Blast

By Morgan Conley (May 19, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Tampa Electric Company has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal charge of willfully violating workplace safety rules and pay a $500,000 fine after a 2017 explosion at one of its coal-fired power plants in Florida killed five workers, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. TECO admitted to being criminally liable for failing to adhere to Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety protocols during efforts to fix an issue with coal-fired furnaces at one of its Tampa-area plants. The deaths of five workers — who were killed when molten "slag," a by-product that drips down from the furnaces, sprayed out while work was...

