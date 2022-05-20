Ga. Judges Revive Lupus Diagnosis Case Against Psychiatrist

By Rosie Manins (May 20, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has revived a medical malpractice case against a psychiatrist who treated a teenager who allegedly died from untimely diagnosed lupus, finding the expert opinion of a rheumatologist adequate to support negligence claims. A three-judge panel on Thursday reversed an Atlanta trial court's August order granting a dismissal motion by Arun Kantamneni and his practice Insight Psychiatric Services Inc. in the case brought against them and others by Allison and Thomas Russell over their daughter's death. DeKalb County State Court Judge Kimberly K. Anderson decided an expert affidavit by rheumatologist Chaim Putterman didn't satisfy requirements under Georgia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS