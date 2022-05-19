Del. Judge Dumps Suit Targeting DuPont Spinoff's Enviro Bills

By Jeff Montgomery (May 19, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Delaware on Thursday dismissed remaining claims in a stockholder class suit seeking damages from The Chemours Co. for alleged public misrepresentations about its environmental cleanup burdens and ordered a status conference on attorney compliance with federal rules for verification of complaints and pleadings. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Colm F. Connolly said he took the step after already having dismissed most of the complaint, filed in October 2019, and after a recent deposition of the only remaining witness, whose purported allegations were the sole basis for remaining claims and damage assertions topping $2.5 billion. Although the judge gave the parties...

