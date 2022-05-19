Fla. Judge Suspended, Fined For Representing Son

By Lauren Berg (May 19, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday agreed with a judicial ethics watchdog that a Tallahassee judge who acted as her son's attorney in connection with a shooting at his house should be suspended, but added a $30,000 fine after finding the recommended discipline "insufficient for the serious misconduct at issue." The high court largely affirmed a Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission hearing panel's finding that Judge Barbara K. Hobbs of Florida's Second Judicial Circuit violated judicial ethics rules over impropriety by representing her son during a police interview following his arrest in July 2019, according to the 26-page opinion. Judge Hobbs was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS