Insurer Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Suit Over Stolen Cargo

By Hope Patti (May 19, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- An insurer told the Eleventh Circuit that a lower court incorrectly held that its negligence claim against a transportation broker was preempted by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act, arguing that allowing dismissal of its claim permits brokers to operate without any standard of care with impunity. Aspen American Insurance Co. told the appeals court in a brief filed Wednesday that Landstar Ranger Inc. should be held liable for its failure to exercise a reasonable standard of care in selecting a motor carrier to transport a technology company's cargo, which ended up being stolen by an imposter. Aspen American Insurance told...

