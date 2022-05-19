FCC Reviews Eligibility Rules For Broadband Subsidies

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 19, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is mulling a request from small broadband internet access providers for relief from rules that require them to cut off subscribers to free services when they aren't being used. The FCC's Wireless Competition Bureau published a notice Wednesday seeking comment in response to a May 13 petition from the National Telephone Cooperative Association that seeks leeway on how quickly those subscribers must be disconnected. Comments are due Thursday. In its petition, the NTCA, which represents approximately 850 small rural voice and broadband service providers, is seeking a waiver of FCC provisions outlining a "uniform, rolling 30-day" cutoff...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS