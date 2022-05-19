Military Commands Misspent $19M In COVID Relief, OIG Says

By Alyssa Aquino (May 19, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Two military commands spent more than $19 million in COVID-19 relief funds on space-related data analytics and cloud environment software that couldn't be connected to their pandemic response efforts, the Pentagon's inspector general reported on Thursday. The $19 million was part of a $66 million supplement, provided through the CARES Act, to help the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command shore up their pandemic response. But after examining contract documents and interviewing officials, the Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Defense found millions in information technology expenses that it considered irrelevant to the commands'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS