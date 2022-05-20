Veterans Urge Justices To Tweak Disability Filing Time Limit

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 20, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- An organization representing disabled veterans urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the Federal Circuit's denial of a veteran's late disability benefits application, arguing that exemptions to the one-year deadline are in keeping with Congress' intent to favor veterans. Advocacy group Disabled American Veterans pushed for U.S. Navy veteran Adolfo R. Arellano to have his benefits kick in from the day after his discharge in 1981 rather than 30 years later, saying in a brief Thursday that the benefits application deadline should be considered a statute of limitations with flexible exemptions. Even if the deadline, under Section 5110 (b)(1) of the...

