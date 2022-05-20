Guinea Beats Steinmetz Co.'s Claim Over Nixed Iron Mine

By Caroline Simson (May 20, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has rejected a claim brought by companies associated with Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz against Guinea, which were seeking billions of euros after the country canceled a project to mine some of the world's most valuable deposits of iron ore amid allegations of corruption. An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal issued an award on Wednesday "forcefully" rejecting the claims asserted by BSG Resources Ltd. and other related companies in the long-running dispute, which has been ongoing for nearly eight years, the West African country said. BSG had claimed that Guinea expropriated the project, but the tribunal...

