Vitamin Co. Agrees To Stop Using Kratom TM To Settle Case

By Sarah Jarvis (May 19, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida vitamin company has agreed to stop using the name "Vivazen" after a pair of companies filed a $4.2 million trademark infringement case over products made from kratom, a legal plant extract with mild psychoactive effects, the parties said Thursday. The plaintiffs — Barbados-based Lighthouse Enterprises Inc. and Canada-based Segment Consulting Management Ltd., which changed its name last year to Blue Mountain Holdings — jointly announced with Natural Vitamins Laboratory Corp. that all claims between the parties and their affiliates will be dismissed with prejudice. Counsel for Segment and Lighthouse said that as part of the settlement, Natural Vitamins acknowledges...

