9th Circ. Backs Dismissal Of Apple Laptop Screen Defect Suit

By Gina Kim (May 19, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Apple had no duty to disclose a defect in its 2016 Macbook Pro laptops' screen displays since there was no safety hazard, the Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday, upholding a California federal judge's dismissal of a proposed class action filed by customers whose laptop displays malfunctioned and stopped working. In a short, six-page unpublished order, the three-judge panel unanimously affirmed U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila's decision last July to dismiss Macbook user Mahan Taleshpour's proposed class action against Apple. Judge Davila ruled the Macbook users failed to argue the defect in the display screens posed a safety threat, or that Apple...

