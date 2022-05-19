11th Circ. Judge Doubts Voters' Standing In Ga. Election Case

By Rosie Manins (May 19, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit judge indicated on Thursday that only some opponents of Georgia's voting methods have standing to pursue claims over alleged system flaws and vulnerabilities, suggesting that individual voters do not. U.S. Circuit Judge Robert J. Luck said during oral arguments in Atlanta that a civil rights organization and its Georgia members appear to have standing in a long-running case challenging the state's method of holding elections. Judge Luck said the nonprofit Coalition for Good Governance alleged that its resources were diverted to educate Georgia voters in light of the alleged system flaws, showing a particularized injury. A handful of...

