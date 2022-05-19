GAO Says DOD Needs To Do More To Protect Sensitive Info

By Daniel Wilson (May 19, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- None of the U.S. Department of Defense's component agencies are fully compliant with cybersecurity policies for protecting sensitive unclassified information or with the DOD's pending cybersecurity requirements for contractors, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said Thursday. The military branches and other DOD component agencies are, on average, more than 70% compliant with the department's rules for protecting its roughly 2,900 computer systems that contain controlled unclassified information, or CUI, but DOD regulations and policies require 100% compliance, according to the GAO report. "Recent cyber incidents at federal agencies demonstrate the damage that malicious cyber actors can cause," the GAO said. "These cyber...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS