Camden Diocese Says Its Ch. 11 Plan Is Best Option

By Vince Sullivan (May 19, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Diocese of Camden told a New Jersey bankruptcy court Thursday that its proposed Chapter 11 plan represents the best possible outcome for sex abuse claimants and insurer opposition to the plan is unfounded because it doesn't impact their contractual rights. In a response to a spate of objections to the diocese's plan disclosure statement, the debtor said its plan is being proposed with the support of the official committee of tort claimants that represents the hundreds of abuse survivors and objections from insurers are a tactic seeking to delay the plan process. "The insurers' objections now attempt to delay and...

