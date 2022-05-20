Ice Miller Tax Atty Joins DLA Piper In Atlanta

By Jessica Corso (May 20, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper recently announced the growth of its corporate tax team in Atlanta with the hiring of a former Ice Miller LLP partner who specializes in advising private equity companies. Matt Servies joined DLA Piper as a partner in its transactions services practice, the firm announced May 16. The practice falls under the umbrellas of the firm's corporate and private equity practices. Servies spent the past decade in the Indianapolis office of Ice Miller, according to his LinkedIn page, and has moved to Atlanta to work for DLA Piper. The attorney focuses his practice on advising private equity funds and their...

