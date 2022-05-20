Ill. BCBS Hit With Fertility Treatment Bias Claims

By Lauraann Wood (May 20, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois got hit Thursday with a federal lawsuit claiming the insurer unlawfully discriminates against individuals in the LGBTQ community by making them pay out of pocket for a year before covering their fertility treatment. Illinois resident Kelsey Murphy's proposed class suit claimed that BCBSIL's Blue Advantage HMO policy openly discriminates against her and members of the state's queer community by failing to give them the same access to fertility treatment such as intrauterine insemination and in vitro fertilization as it does to individuals under the policy who have the capacity to conceive children through unprotected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS