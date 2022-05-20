Freshfields Hires Ex-Cravath Partner For M&A Practice In NY

By Matt Perez (May 20, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP announced Thursday the hiring of a former partner at Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP for its corporate and mergers and acquisitions practice out of New York. Jenny Hochenberg joins Freshfields after more than a decade at Cravath, handling mergers and acquisitions, shareholder activism and takeover defense and corporate governance. "Jenny is one of the smartest and most capable corporate lawyers I've ever seen, and I'm thrilled that she's chosen to join Freshfields," Damien Zoubek, co-head of the firm's corporate and M&A practice, said in a statement. "She is creative, dedicated and relentless in service of her clients,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS