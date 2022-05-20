Justices' Deference To Immigration Court Is Concerning

By César García Hernández (May 20, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Who should suffer when an immigration judge messes up? The immigrant, a divided majority of the U.S. Supreme Court announced this week in Patel v. Garland. The court concluded that federal courts can't review factual assessments made by immigration judges even when the immigration judge is wrong. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, which Chief Justice John Roberts joined along with Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a dissenting opinion joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. This case involved Pankajkumar Patel, who entered the U.S. without the government's permission three...

