Rawle & Henderson Hires Product Liability Litigator In Philly

By Eric Heisig (May 23, 2022, 11:17 AM EDT) -- Rawle & Henderson LLP has hired a Wade Clark Mulcahy LLP attorney to join its firm's products liability, construction liability and casualty practice groups in Philadelphia. Jennifer L. Seme has joined as of counsel, the firm said in a statement Thursday. Her clients include manufacturers facing breach of contract, warranty and products liability claims, according to her page on Rawle & Henderson website. She has defended manufacturers who make cranes, hair care products, table saws, pressure cookers and hand tools. Seme told Law360 on Friday she gleaned valuable insight into the litigation process from clerking for a Cleveland Common Pleas court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS