Thomas Cook Must Pay Ex-Staff Not Consulted On Layoffs

By Adele Redmond (May 20, 2022, 5:43 PM BST) -- Travel group Thomas Cook has been ordered to pay nearly 200 former employees after failing to consult on their redundancies after it went bust. Five of its businesses must give employees' details to the business secretary by next week under the Employment Tribunal's decision. The business secretary will then decide by mid-June whether to recoup 90 days' pay for ex-staffers. The judgment, made May 11 and published Thursday, is the latest among more than 150 Employment Tribunal decisions involving the travel agency since it failed, and follows wins for unionized Thomas Cook employees in the tribunal last year. Judge Jennifer Ainscough...

