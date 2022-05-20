PTAB Cites Fintiv To Deny 2 Networking Patent Challenges

By Britain Eakin (May 20, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board used its discretion under the Fintiv precedent to shoot down two challenges to patents owned by WSOU Investments LLC, citing the advanced stage of the patent licensing company's 2021 infringement suits against challenger F5 Networks Inc. The board handed down the decisions Thursday, saying that only one Fintiv factor — a stipulation from Seattle-based technology company F5 not to pursue the same invalidity arguments in the parallel suits in the Western District of Washington — clearly favored granting both inter partes reviews. Four other factors weighed against granting the reviews and one was neutral, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS